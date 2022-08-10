Gone too soon? Great news, guys: the pandemic is over. How else to explain the imminent decommissioning of the COVIDSafe app, surely the most crucial government intervention in keeping us safe in the past two-and-a-half years? Oh, you've already forgotten it?

COVIDSafe was the federal government's tracing app, marketed explicitly -- and misleadingly -- as a protection from COVID in and of itself: it “makes the country safe for you”, then chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said, while then-PM Scott Morrison went so far as to compare the app to sunblock. I can only assume it was the memory and concentration problems brought on by the prolonged lockdowns many of us have been through that has erased Morrison saying “Slip, slop, slap the app” from our national consciousness.

Of course, the whole thing turned out to be a total shemozzle -- there were registration issues, people were reluctant to sign up, it cost millions and it detected ... 17 cases.