Thousands of people across Australia took to the streets in July to protest against the United States Roe v Wade ruling in a display of solidarity and resistance. Then came a slew of articles posing versions of the same question: could it happen here?

As experts patiently explained to reporters, we are not going to wake up one morning and find each state and territory has unpicked decriminalisation and moved abortion from health legislation back into criminal law. Abortion rights here are not, as they were in the US, enshrined as an implied constitutional right.

But new research reveals how what is happening in the US is affecting the way Australians feel about abortion.