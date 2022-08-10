Australia’s climate change laws must explicitly reflect an intention to exceed emissions reductions targets, a national environmental conservation body says.

The federal government’s proposal to combat climate change sets a carbon emissions cut target of 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero by 2050.

It passed its first hurdle through the lower house last week and is now subject to a Senate inquiry.

The government agreed to an amendment proposed by independent MP Zoe Daniel to ensure the legislation does not stop Australia from reducing its greenhouse gas emissions beyond 43 per cent.

But the Australian Conservation Foundation has called for the bill to go one step further and clearly state the government will aim to meet and preferably exceed the target.

“In addition to wording in the bill that establishes that 43 per cent is a floor, the bill should reflect the intention to preferably exceed the targets,” a submission to the inquiry said.

“Explicitly stating that the ‘target’ is to ‘preferably’ exceed (43 per cent) would give relevant statutory authorities a clear mandate to seek to exceed those reductions even if the federal government, or a future government, did not increase the target.”

The foundation says this is critical because a 43 per cent target is not enough to keep global warming to 2 degrees or less.

It also wants a ‘science-based’ clarifier added to all references to Climate Change Authority advice in the laws and for the minister’s annual report to provide details on Australia’s emissions exports.

An amendment proposed by independent MP Andrew Wilkie to include Australia’s emissions exported overseas in the statement was not agreed to by the government.

Meanwhile, the government will provide a more than $1 million boost to a renewable energy storage project in the NSW Hunter region, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announced on Wednesday.

The $2.85 million project will construct a pilot unit showcasing steam generation from stored thermal energy and has the capacity to provide a new form of medium-term energy storage.

It uses a unique material to store heat for days with minimal energy loss.

A funding boost will take this technology from lab to market, Mr Bowen says.

“The company’s unique technology has the potential to make major advances in medium-term storage that are vital for decarbonising industrial energy use and electricity generation in Australia and the world,” he said in a statement.