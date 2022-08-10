NSW Police has scrapped a $177 million contract with Bezos-backed software provider Mark43, again stalling a system-wide upgrade from the ancient but aptly named COPS (core operational policing systems).
iTNews reported the contract termination with the US technology provider.
NSW Police confirmed to Crikey the contract had been terminated but said the decision would not affect police operations or public safety.
Join the conversation
