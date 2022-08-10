NSW's $600,000 man-about-town in London, Stephen Cartwright, has an interesting history of contributions to public policy in that state.

Cartwright -- classified as a "problem" by Premier Dominic Perrottet -- clearly thinks highly of himself: for the role of NSW agent-general in London, Cartwright demanded $800,000 a year. That's nearly twice as much as the premier earns and more than twice as much as the Commonwealth's high commissioner earns.

Despite encouragement from Gladys Berejiklian's chief of staff that Cartwright be given a massive wad of money, he eventually had to make do with just $600,000 a year after negotiations with Investment NSW head Amy Brown in which he threatened to take the pay dispute to the premier.