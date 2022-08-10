One of Australia's 58 monkeypox patients says he was told to walk home from a Melbourne hospital in the middle of winter while in excruciating pain.

"I don’t know if I was treated like that because I’m a queer man, but I felt Iike I was an HIV person in the ’80s," Avron Woolf tells Crikey. "To be treated like that while I’m in so much pain was just horrendous."

"Before I’d even finished packing my things, I had four security guards in the room telling me I needed to leave," he said.