The federal Liberal Party is to be commended for its commitment to transparency: in an unprecedented move, its post-election review seems to being held entirely in public.

Today the party newsletter carried detail of how the review will examine the extent to which alienation of Chinese-Australian voters affected the loss of key seats. Last week the Young Liberals unveiled their submission to the review, arguing that climate change and gender equality were key issues in the loss.

The public can presumably look forward to further blow-by-blow accounts of the post-mortem. The tradition is that such reviews are conducted by party elders in secrecy in the hope that real light will be shed on what worked and what didn't. This review starts off somewhat crippled by the fact that it's led both by party elder Brian Loughnane and Victorian Senator Jane Hume, who is no one's idea of a party elder, has zero political nous and is from a branch that is fundamentally dysfunctional.