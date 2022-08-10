We have our answer: no one is above the law.

At 9am yesterday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, home of former US president Donald Trump. A team of FBI agents dressed in plain clothes notified the Secret Service about the impending search before their arrival. Secret Service agents protecting the property facilitated their entry, but did not participate in the search. Trump was not present. He was in New York.

The search capped a remarkable news day, even by Trump standards. In the early hours, Axios published photos of two toilet bowls -- one in the White House, the other overseas -- containing the remains of shredded notes in Trump’s handwriting. This would be puerile if not for the fact that it is a federal crime to destroy presidential documents. Any documents.