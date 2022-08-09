What will Seven do now? My Kitchen Rules slumped to 636,000 nationally from an already weak 767,000 for its return on Sunday night. Last night it was beaten by The Masked Singer’s reveal -- 832,000, after the performance part averaged 633,000. The Block on Nine averaged 1.182 million. Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten averaged 767,000. The Comm Games coverage, which followed MKR, averaged 670,000.

Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels (telling us how weak MKR was). It is going to be a very long end of winter/start of spring for Seven now that MKR is in the flop basket for another year. Seven has not refreshed the format, as we were led to believe -- it has merely put lipstick on a pig and sent it out to the same fate it received from viewers in 2020. Viewers are not the dim lot that Seven apparently takes them for.

Network channel share: