Tony Fitzgerald is as synonymous as Expo 88 with the modernisation of Queensland. Thirty years after his corruption-busting report which closed the door on the Bjelke-Petersen era, he’s about to raise the shutters on the performance of the body that has been at the centre of the reforms he initiated.

Today Fitzgerald and retired Supreme Court justice Alan Wilson will hand over to the Palaszczuk government their report on the performance of the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Assuming precedent and a modicum of decency prevails, it will be released soon after.

What Fitzgerald says still has an impact in Queensland. His initial report was greeted by National Party premier Mike Ahern in 1989 with a promise to implement it “lock, stock and barrel”, a turn of phrase Annastacia Palaszczuk borrowed when she accepted, unread, a report deeply critical of her government’s culture and integrity just a month ago.