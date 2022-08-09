Pauline's youth In news that surely won't ever form the basis of an ominous voiceover in a future documentary, we noticed that Pauline Hanson's One Nation appears to have registered a youth wing.

The wing was registered in early 2020, yet we can't find anything else on it apart from a report on Western Australian youth news network WAMN News. There is a Facebook page claiming to be for "Pauline Hanson's Young Nation", but... reading through the posts, we get the sense that one might be an unrelated pisstake:

Hanson is attempting to cudgel her way back into the public eye with her fight against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and her eloquent views on Balinese cattle raising -- is the youth wing soon to mobilise? Know more about PHON's young members? Let us know.