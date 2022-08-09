A telco which pledges to stand up for its customers is facing nearly $300,000 in penalties and compensation after exposing consumers to identity fraud.

Digital telco Circles.Life has been fined $199,800 by the communications watchdog for failing to conduct proper identity checks when transferring mobile phone numbers to its services.

The company, established in 2019, has also offered to pay more than $100,000 in compensation to consumers who had their services compromised by scammers as a result of its failure to follow the rules.

An investigation by the Australian Media and Communications Authority found 1787 industry rule breaches for phone number transfers using Circles.Life SIMs bought between August and December 2021.

Multi-factor identification rules designed to prevent fraud were not followed and 42 consumers had their email accounts compromised or lost access to bank accounts.

At least seven people experienced financial losses as a result of the fraud.

Combating identity theft and fraud takes concerted action from all telcos, ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“It is deeply concerning that Circles.Life did not have proper processes in place for such a long period and that so many people were affected or put at risk of identity theft and fraud,” she said in a statement.

“It is the customers of other telcos who have fallen victim in this case by having their number transferred to Circles.Life without their knowledge.”

Circles.Life responded quickly once it was aware of the problem and appointed regulatory staff to provide support to the affected consumers, Ms O’Loughlin said.

“Some of the victims have experienced significant stress due to Circles.Life’s failure and we are pleased to see the company is providing recompense to acknowledge the profound emotional toll and disruption often caused by these scams.”