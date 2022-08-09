New Australian Greens MP for Brisbane Stephen Bates says he expects that the new Parliament will create an LGBTIQA+ human rights commissioner role, even after the government voted down his attempts to establish one last week.

In an interview with Crikey about the first two sitting weeks of the 47th Parliament, the newly minted member spoke about his early efforts to accomplish his agenda, being in the Greens partyroom during important inter-party climate negotiations, and adjusting to the lifestyle of a federal politician.

As the Greens’ LGBTIQA+ spokesman, Bates proposed an amendment to the Albanese government’s Australian Human Rights Commission Legislation Amendment (Selection and Appointment) Bill 2022 in the House of Representatives to introduce an LGBTQI commissioner at the Human Rights Commission.