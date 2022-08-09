FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Turkey — better inside the tent than outside, as LBJ might say. Anti-Semitism, anti-imperialism and art — Germany faces questions over its inconsistent treatment of racism. Scotland — Europe’s drug death capital (but hey, let’s focus on independence). The US and Beirut — generations of intervention. And Western-Chinese tensions begin to split the UN’s agriculture body. Vile murderer Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for a futuristic city is the kind of idea that could only emerge from the union of tech bros and a tyrant no one can say no to.
SCIENCE
The lesson from 200 years of bitter experience: think once, think twice, don’t get stuck in the Weddell Sea. Virtual reality — and worse — is just a shitty fantasy to take you out of your shitty life. But you’ll get it whether you like it or not. Getting old — what can we do about this annoying medical problem? Hoping technological advances will fix climate change is just magical thinking — the kind we tell kids to grow out of. Keepers of the cloud: the varying lives of the workers who create the illusion of artificial intelligence and automation. “The harder I work, the luckier I get?” Pffft. Is social justice better served by empirical analysis or critical theory? The author of that paper discusses the role of relativism.
NEW ADVENTURES IN CAPITALISM
Japan is moving to raise its historically low minimum wage. China’s effort to invest its way to chip capability winds up mired in corruption. What’s the Christian perspective on nuclear power? Germany’s chaotic energy policy raises some interesting religious issues. Capitalism, modernity and empire: the frightening story of palm oil. The United States’ growing reliance on minerals and the history behind them. American landlords imposing rent for pets.
