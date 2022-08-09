With the passage of the climate change bill, the Albanese government and the Australian Labor Party come to a position of effective dominance over the country that may be stable for some time. This was not a given from the election result, with its bare majority and a crossbench Senate.

They could have left the climate change targets unregulated to avoid a possible Greens ambush; they could have been facing an opposition which accepted the general principle and then poked holes in the execution, thus making some gains as a party of review and challenge. The party could have been under attack at the state level in Victoria, from a renewed opposition, landing blows on a compromised, tired and disliked Andrews government.

But none of that has happened; indeed, everything is the reverse.