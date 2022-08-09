At the heart of the Barilaro scandal is a fundamental democratic issue: should politicians, or "independent" experts, make decisions about public resources?

It drives the whole scandal -- the decision to change the trade commissioner role from a public service appointment to a political appointment; Amy Brown's complaint she was left in a limbo between the two; Stuart Ayres' insistence the selection of Barilaro was at "arm's length" from him when he repeatedly intervened, including the elimination of a rival candidate to Barilaro after a 12-minute Zoom meeting with him; Barilaro's professed belief that the role being a public service appointment was sufficient "cover" (his word) for it to be OK.

What no one will acknowledge is that in modern public services, the idea of independent decision-making is nonsensical. From the moment Barilaro applied, and the moment Stuart Ayres commended Barilaro to Brown, there was never any chance Barilaro wouldn't succeed. Even if a public service is not as egregiously politicised as, say, the Commonwealth public service under Morrison, or the NSW public service under Labor, "responsive" bureaucrats, especially senior bureaucrats with regular exposure to ministers and their staff, will absorb and implement ministerial desires without thinking.