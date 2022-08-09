The substantial increase in pay for aged care workers after the Fair Work Commission's decision in its work value case for the sector won't be $3.4 billion a year.

For a start, the FWC is unlikely to accept the union submission for a 25% increase. It's likely to be substantial, but well short of that. Now that the government has confirmed it will fund whatever the FWC decides, the FWC has a relatively free hand -- after all, this is a work value case, so it's about a fundamental reappraisal of how aged care work should be remunerated, not a minimum wage case or industrial dispute. But the figure is more likely to have a one in front of it than a two.

Second, the FWC is likely to phase in the increase, perhaps over two or three years, and perhaps at different rates for different workers within the sector -- starting with those with the highest qualifications, whose retention is crucial.