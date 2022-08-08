Well, well, My Kitchen Rules -- another flopperoo for Seven?. 767,000 nationally last night -- not enough, is it? It was beaten by the return of The Masked Singer on Ten -- 791,000 for the reveal, while the performance part averaged 689,000. Spicks and Specks returned to the ABC at 7.40pm with 672,000. And The Block on Nine returned to... 1.231 million. We have a winner!

MKR has not benefited from its "rest" after it holidayed last year. Paleo Pete Evans may have been flicked as a judge, but that seems to have been the only thought given to the format. Still confected, too competitive. The Masked Singer is entertainment (and The Block is again confected entertainment on Nine). Spicks and Specks is tired.

In fact, all the returning shows last night are examples of Tired TV. Not an original thought involved.