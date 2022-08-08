Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was once jailed for quoting a poem. He is famously proud of his oratory, but the secularist authorities were unimpressed by the Young Turk-era nationalistic verse comparing minarets to bayonets and mosques to barracks. He quit his job as Istanbul mayor and spent four months in jail for inciting religious hatred.

You’d think that, with this experience behind him, Erdoğan would be more sympathetic towards freedom of expression. Instead, he seems to be using this as a “how to” guide -- how to rid yourself of the irritating thoughts of others.

Hundreds of journalists, artists, writers and intellectuals have been investigated, taken to court or jailed during Erdoğan’s 20-year leadership -- many of them since an attempted military coup in 2016. According to Turkey’s Association of Journalists, 44 journalists were behind bars at the end of last year in Turkey, second only to China.