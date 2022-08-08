Be Clare-ful Minister for Education Jason Clare established himself as a strong media performer during the election campaign, delivering the better zingers and attack lines against the Coalition. So perhaps that's why he got a smidge careless with his posting during a visit to the Sunrise studios last Friday, when his team posted a behind-the-scenes pic that featured notes with the login details for Seven's computers. On the primitive technology available to us in the bunker, we could make out that they were login details but not the actual details -- but out of an abundance of caution Clare has deleted the post.

The Price is contested Senator Jacinta Price is in a feud with budding cultural theorist Peter FitzSimons. After their interview in The Sydney Morning Herald, she got on the phone with The Australian (which we have the dimmest suspicion might be her go-to on these matters...) to complain that he was "rude and condescending" and that he accused her of "giving a voice to racists" (a question she says was cut from the published interview).

Fitz, for his part, called Price's assessment of the interview "nonsense", saying it was an entirely cordial chat with nary a raised voice. We're in no position to judge the veracity of either take, except to say we'd be shocked to find out that a guy who transcribes, verbatim, questions like the following (to Grace Tame) would edit much out: