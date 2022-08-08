“May you live in interesting times” is a quote with many meanings. Some describe it as a Chinese curse rather than a blessing: life being better and safer during the uninteresting times of peace and tranquillity, rather than the chaos of interesting times.

Which brings me to how I find myself living in interesting times in Taiwan, a place recently described by The Economist as “The most dangerous place on Earth”. This must be news to Ukrainians.

Years working in advertising eventually drove me to drink, so opening a bar seemed a sensible career move. My wife Gemma was born in a rustic Taiwanese fishing village and later moved to Japan to run bars for the Yakuza. We teamed up in Sydney to open the original Mamasan Bondi, before evolving into Bad Mama in Surry Hills.