Senior executives at Qantas could trade their high-profile positions to work as ground handlers as part of a plan to combat labour shortages.
The embattled airline’s chief operating officer Colin Hughes told staff in an internal memo they are seeking expressions of interest for a contingency program over a three-month period.
“People who respond to the EOI will be trained and rostered into the ramp environment at Sydney and Melbourne airports,” Mr Hughes wrote.
“These people will support our ground handling partners, who are managing the Qantas operation, over a three-month period from mid-August.”
At least 100 managers will be recruited to sort and scan bags and transport luggage. Mr Hughes added, “there is no expectation that you will opt into this role on top of your full-time position”.
It comes after at least 1600 baggage handlers were sacked during lockdown, with the service outsourced to contractors, a decision the Federal Court ruled was unlawful.
Qantas previously vowed to appeal the decision.
The once highly regarded airline recently apologised after a litany of complaints from frustrated passengers who have endured delayed and cancelled flights, long queues at airports and lost baggage in recent months.
The airline is hoping to address the problems by scheduling fewer flights in the next month and hiring more staff.
Qantas domestic and international chief executive Andrew David acknowledged the airline had been plagued with problems that let customers down in recent months, as the airline recovered from the COVID-19 lockdown period.
A Qantas spokesperson said the airline was committed to improving its services.
“We’ve been clear that our operational performance has not been meeting our customers’ expectations or the standards that we expect of ourselves – and that we’ve been pulling out all stops to improve our performance,” they said in a statement.
“As we have done in the past during busy periods, around 200 head office staff have helped at airports during peak travel periods since Easter.
“While we manage the impacts of a record flu season and ongoing COVID cases coupled with the tightest labour market in decades, we’re continuing that contingency planning across our airport operations for the next three months.”
I think they’ve got this the wrong way round; they should be retraining the baggage handlers to be the executives!
Looking forward to seeing Alan Joyce slinging bags for three months.
Yep, COVID ain’t over and people still wanna fly. All the warning signs were and are still there. Sacked ground staff by QANTAS. I think their baggage handling service, you know, the bags to and from the airlines to underground and up to the carousels, is now done by a private labour hire company. QANTAS reps for customer service are still there but the baggage boys aren’t. Could be wrong. QANTAS sacked them because they thought that they wouldn’t be needing them anymore but with federal government money pumped in like mad to keep the economy moving, people have money and savings like never before and now this year, the floodgates have been opened. Open travel, open season. Still take 1 or more hours for a flight’s baggage to get up to the carousel in many cases. Why do people travel oversea? Or even domestically till they can sort things out? Drive yourself or catch a train.
Given “there is no expectation that you will opt into this role on top of your full-time position”, the executives should have to do the work at the applicable rate of pay that the ground staff contractors are paid. The goal of outsourcing those positions was to cut wages so it’s only fair & logical that the executives who endorsed it should see it that way & walk the walk.