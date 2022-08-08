The court case regarding the potential merger of mega-publishers Simon & Schuster (S&S) and Penguin Random House (PRH) is providing plenty of interest for industry figures in Australia. The American Department of Justice is attempting to halt the merger in court, arguing the joining of these two giants would be detrimental to competition and cut authors' earnings even further. Hardie Grant publishing boss Sandy Grant told Crikey the whole saga is a fascinating insight into how publishers think.

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp's testimony under the sharp and forensic questioning of Judge Florence Y Pan was particularly illuminating. Under Pan's examination, Karp gave answers around profit and marketing that Grant described as "about as tortured as Alex Jones trying to explain his text messages".

Karp attempted the slightly circuitous route of contending the merger won't affect the advances or marketing support an author will receive. An illustrative moment of his vacillating between arguing one point and then having to concede the several examples that go against it came after he argued that publishers sometimes "don't even know how much we've spent on the books". Pan interjected: