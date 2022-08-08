Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Sen almost sounded like a measured and reasonable national leader when he censured the Myanmar junta for the recent execution of four opposition activists, saying the killings “deeply disappointed and disturbed” members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The executions went ahead, Hun Sen said last week, “despite the appeals from me and others for the death sentences to be reconsidered for the sake of political dialogue, peace and reconciliation”.

These words may even give pause to the Myanmar military and its thirst for carnage: Asia knows that Hun Sen takes immense care to stay on the right side of China, so the condemnation will be seen to have de facto approval from Beijing, one of Myanmar’s few remaining friends.