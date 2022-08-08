Once again the Reserve Bank has made it clear that the poor and marginalised in the community will feel the brunt of its tightening in monetary policy to control inflation -- which no one in Australia outside company C-suites is responsible for.

The central bank’s August statement of monetary policy, released on Friday, makes no bones about it -- Australian households face a fall in their real incomes until 2024.

The RBA now sees real disposable household income falling for almost a year and a half, including a 3.1% drop in the June quarter of next year. It will only start growing in late 2024, which is too far out in the forecast period to be accurate.