Once again the Reserve Bank has made it clear that the poor and marginalised in the community will feel the brunt of its tightening in monetary policy to control inflation -- which no one in Australia outside company C-suites is responsible for.
The central bank’s August statement of monetary policy, released on Friday, makes no bones about it -- Australian households face a fall in their real incomes until 2024.
The RBA now sees real disposable household income falling for almost a year and a half, including a 3.1% drop in the June quarter of next year. It will only start growing in late 2024, which is too far out in the forecast period to be accurate.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.