America's July jobs report has shown the dilemma central banks and governments face in the most inflationary period since the two oil shocks and Vietnam War in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

More than half a million jobs were created in July and US unemployment fell to 3.5%. That's despite the US Federal Reserve putting interest rates up to 2.25-2.5% from 0.1% in just seven months.

Monetary policy is slow to work at the best of times, but the central bank's "shock and awe" approach of large-scale rate rises is partly designed to change consumer and business behaviour as rapidly as possible. There's no evidence it's worked so far in terms of employment outcomes -- not in the US, where unemployment has fallen from 4% to 3.5% since the start of the year, and the three months to the end of July saw nearly 1.3 million new jobs created. And not in Australia, the UK, Europe, Canada and other developed economies. Jobs growth just keeps on coming.