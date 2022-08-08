The world’s leading human rights advocacy voice (Australia’s, too) has stumbled into the big question: how do you manage the risk that being right on a little thing can lead to getting the big picture wrong?

Late last week, Amnesty International released a report asserting that Ukraine was violating international humanitarian law by basing its defence forces in residential areas placing civilians at risk.

Compared to Amnesty’s months-long callouts of Russia for the war crimes of killings, targeted destruction of hospitals and schools, blocking of aid and “surrender or starve” sieges, it was a bit like handing out a ticket for reckless driving.