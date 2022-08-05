Though there's a lot going on to obscure it, quite a bit has been happening in the social-culture wars over gender and related matters, and it may be that it is once again reaching a decisive moment across the Anglosphere.

In the UK, the Tavistock Centre's Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) has been shut down following a scathing interim report by eminent paediatrician Hilary Cass, which accused the service of multiple failures in handling gender dysphoric adolescents, applying an uncritical ideology of gender self-determination, being overwilling to characterise complex adolescent sexuality and neurodivergence questions as transgender issues, excessively and dangerously prescribing puberty-blocking drugs, and ignoring multiple protests by highly qualified staff over the clinic's direction.

The interim report went further in its condemnation than many thought it would. What is noticeable is the relative absence of any full-tilt defence of the clinic, or any attack on its closure.