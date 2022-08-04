Commonwealth Games brought in an average of 998,000 from 7pm past 10pm, with the night session raking in 1.056 million nationally. It was decidedly Seven's night.

Nine wrapped up The Beauty and the Geek, with 729,000 tuning in for the winner’s announcement and 657,000 for the lead-up. Did anyone notice, did anyone care? Nine has The Block (snore) starting Sunday night, up against Seven’s hope and a Hail Mary pass return of My Kitchen Rules.

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 622,000 for the ABC, while Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddfod on Ten, 358,000. Both were hit by the Games coverage on Seven.