Housing is one of the biggest issues facing Australians right now, and politicians say they're listening. Both major parties jostled over who has a better plan to help people buy their own homes during the last election.

Yet fewer and fewer Australians own their own home. Solutions offered by the parties have focused on figuring out ways to help people pour more money into the housing market rather than addressing what’s making housing more expensive.

It’s hard not to notice that Parliament looks very different to the electorate when it comes to home ownership. In 2021, two-thirds of households were inhabited by their home owners. Compare that to the members of Anthony Albanese’s cabinet, who own 61 properties between them according to the last Parliament’s register of interests — an average of 2.9 properties each.