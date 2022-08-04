If you get your news from old media (and, really, who does that these days?), you’d be finding it hard to miss the media-provoked push to cancel LGBTIQA+ recognition and inclusion.

Just these past two weeks, we’ve seen Bill Shorten get out his blue pencil to edit hospital forms, Manly getting a kicking for a one-off rainbow jumper and, in Melbourne, the Shrine of Remembrance bullied into canceling rainbow lighting.

What do they all have in common? They all start -- and largely end -- astroturfed out of News Corp. When they broke out of the Murdoch echo chamber, it was because too much of Australia’s media and political class still takes the US company’s culture war schtick a bit too seriously.