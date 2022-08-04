The COVID-19 response, monkeypox, and the threat from foot and mouth disease will be on the agenda when national cabinet meets.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will join his state and territory counterparts on Thursday via video-link, where they will be updated on the pandemic and monkeypox responses by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly.

As well, federal agriculture department secretary Andrew Metcalfe will provide a briefing on foot and mouth disease.

It comes following approval for the Moderna vaccine to be given to some children aged six months to five years, who are in particular risk categories.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

Health Minister Mark Butler on Wednesday said the vaccine rollout will start from September 5, and will only be available to children who are immunocompromised, have a disability, or have complex/multiple health conditions.

It’s expected 70,000 children will be eligible for the jab.

The recommendation is for two primary doses, except for those who are immunocompromised, who require three jabs.

And the jabs should be given to children eight weeks apart.

Mr Butler said immunisation advisory body ATAGI did not recommend vaccination for children aged six months to five years who are not at risk of severe COVID-19.

Advice published by ATAGI, says there is a “very low risk” of COVID-19 in healthy children under five.

States and territories recorded 41,238 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

NSW recorded 39 deaths, while six people died in Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, four in WA, three in Tasmania, one in the ACT and none in the NT.