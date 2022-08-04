Back when he became Liberal leader, Peter Dutton claimed that the Liberal Party and big business had become "estranged in recent years", a particularly risible claim given the Morrison government had operated as a cash-for-policy scam for large corporations.

Dutton said that in response to a question about the growing gulf between the business community's call for energy policy certainty and real climate action, and the Coalition's continuing climate denialism and support for fossil fuels.

That gulf has widened still further since then, with virtually every major business group supporting Labor's climate bill and its inadequate 43% 2030 reduction target.