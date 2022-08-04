The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has suffered yet another blow to its plans of putting the exchange on the blockchain, announcing that its launch would be delayed by at least another year.

On Wednesday, the ASX’s new CEO and managing director Helen Lofthouse shared news about the delay — the fifth since the $250 million project was launched in 2015 — along with the commissioning of an independent review of the project.

“I know our customers will be as disappointed as I am with the uncertainty about the timeline for completion. I apologise for the uncertainty and thank them for their close and constructive work with us on this important project,” she said in a statement.