US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, sparking an immediate backlash from officials in Beijing, which had warned her against a visit, saying it would undermine China-US relations.

Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei late on Tuesday and were greeted by Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

Her arrival sparked immediate criticism from Beijing, with China’s foreign ministry saying it seriously violated China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei, China’s foreign ministry said Pelosi’s visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-US relations and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

State media announced military exercises later this week and Chinese war planes flew over Taiwan Strait before her arrival.

Pelosi was on a tour of Asia that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Her stop in Taiwan had not been announced but had been widely anticipated.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, and a foreign ministry spokesman said earlier this week that any visit by Pelosi would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that “the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by”.