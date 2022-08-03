More Commonwealth Games on Seven, and -- leaving out the breathless, over-the-top commentary from the Seven squad -- these games seem to be more fun than last year’s COVID-hit Tokyo Olympics.

Seven’s coverage from 7-10pm averaged 1.029 million -- 1.146 million for the night session, 912,000 for the earlier evening session. The late-night coverage from 10pm drew 554,000.

Ten’s Hunted ended -- 914,000 for the lead-up to the finale, which saw the audience fall to 833,000: a slightly odd outcome, but still a solid finish up against the games. Nine’s Beauty and the Geek with 529,000 was OK against the games. And given that the games were competing for its core audience, 7.30 on the ABC did well with 697,000.