Students in New Taipei City, Taiwan (Image: AAP/Reuters/Ann Wang)
Taiwan is no stranger to threats and influence from China.

International media has called the arrival of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a game changer in cross-strait relations, but is this out of step with Taiwanese sentiment on the ground?

Taiwanese journalist William Yang told Crikey there is a disconnect between global news streams and local feelings, with the outside world preferring to overplay the risk of China.