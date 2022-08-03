Stuart Ayres knows a great deal about the lifecycle of a politician, and over the past few weeks he has seen himself enter the end stage that eventually claims so many. In Ayres' ever-upward rise as deputy Liberal leader, the Barilaro affair had appeared to be a temporary speedbump.

Now it may mean something more, with Ayres being forced to resign from the Perrottet ministry -- a sinking politician in a sinking government.

For the past few weeks, Ayres' personal fight for survival has infected and magnified the problems of the Perrottet government. It too has entered its own end-stage -- that slipping-on-its-own-vomit moment when internal party dynamics well and truly trump the public interest.