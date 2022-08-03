Representatives of Tasmania’s peak body for ex-service personnel will give evidence at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

The commission is holding seven days of hearings in Hobart before presenting its interim report to the governor general on August 11.

It was told on Tuesday more than 17,500 veterans live in Tasmania, a number believed to be the highest per capita of any state or territory.

Counsel assisting the inquiry, Erin Longbottom QC, said 5.3 per cent of the state’s veteran community was affected by homelessness, compared to 1.9 per cent of the overall population.

A four-person panel of RSL Tasmania representatives, including chief executive John Hardy, will give evidence before the commission on Wednesday.

RSL Tasmania is the largest ex-service organisation in the state and supports current and former Australian Defence Force members and their families.

Tasmania’s Veterans’ Affairs Minister Guy Barnett on Tuesday conceded the state could do a lot better when it came to providing mental health support for veterans.

He said he knew of veterans who have travelled to Victoria to access acute healthcare.

Senior counsel assisting, Kevin Connor SC, said Tasmania’s veteran community was diversely located, with about half living in the state’s north and northwest where fewer support services exist.

“Tasmania has a disproportionately higher number of older and younger veterans … including pensioners who are permanently incapacitated,” he said.

The inquiry is expected on Friday hear from Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie, who for years pushed for a probe into veteran suicide.

Ms Lambie served in the army for more than a decade and was medically discharged in 2000 after suffering a back injury.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046