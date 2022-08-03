The federal government has announced a major strategic review of the Australian Defence Force to ensure it’s well positioned to meet future security challenges.

The review, the first since 2012, will be led by retired Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston and former Labor defence minister Stephen Smith.

They will undertake the most comprehensive reassessment of the military in 35 years in the face of potential “state-on-state conflict”.

Their recommendations on the ADF’s structure, force posture and ­preparedness from 2023 to 2033 and beyond are expected to be presented to the government by March 2023 at the latest.

“In 2020, the Defence Strategic Update identified that changes in Australia’s strategic environment are accelerating more rapidly than predicted in the 2012 Force Posture Review,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a joint statement with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“This necessitates an immediate analysis of where and how ­defence assets and personnel are best positioned to protect Australia and its national interests.

“It also requires an assessment of defence’s force structure and Integrated Investment Program.”

Mr Marles said the review will also consider how Australia’s capabilities can be “better integrate and operate” with the United States, the United Kingdom and other key partners.

According to the review’s terms of reference, the world is undergoing significant strategic realignment.

“Military modernisation, technological disruption and the risk of state-on-state conflict are complicating Australia’s strategic circumstances,” it says.

“These strategic changes demand the Australian government re-assess the capabilities and posture of the ADF and broader Department of Defence.”

The review will be informed by intelligence and strategic assessments of the most concerning threats to Australia’s security.

Mr Albanese said Mr Smith, a West Australian who was defence minister from 2010 to 2013, and Sir Angus bring a depth of experience to the task.

“Professor Smith and Sir Angus bring a unique blend of knowledge and experience to their role as independent leads,” he said.

Sir Angus joined the air force in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become Chief of Air Force in 2001.

In 2005, he was appointed Chief of the Defence Force, before retiring in 2011.