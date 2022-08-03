Trump card Donald Trump's ascension to -- and then time in -- office was so chaotic, so unbeholden to mainstream ideas of politics and strategy, so unfettered by traditional ideas of basic intelligence that it was hard to tell if he was an extremely smart 4D chess player or an extremely stupid grifter in over his head.

We feel the events of yesterday conclusively answer this conundrum: he's a political genius.

There are two Erics leading the Missouri Republican primary for the Senate race: Greitens and Schmitt, both of whom have campaigned hard on MAGA talking points. So who would Trump back? He put out a statement saying he was "proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” In a further act of genius, when asked to clarify his team would only say the “endorsement speaks for itself.”