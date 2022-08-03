On a Tuesday morning in June last year, criminals and the public alike were greeted with the news of a global crime sting run by Australian police.
Hundreds of people had been arrested as a result of Operation Ironside, a years-long collaboration between the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other international law enforcement agencies.
“We worked in partnership [with the FBI] and we provided a technical capacity to do that,” AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw boasted at a press conference announcing the operation.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.