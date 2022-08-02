Trump/Murdoch watch Jared Kushner, son-in-law to former president Donald Trump and puppet who became a real boy, has joined the coterie of former Trump staffers wringing a few last drops from the money sponge that was their association with the Aldi despot by writing a book. Titled Breaking History, it explains how he was the one person in the room who knew what was going on, and details what he alleges is one of the more momentous deleted tweets in history (God, you have to say weird stuff to describe the past few years). Kushner writes that Trump called him in 2015, furious at unfavourable coverage from the Murdoch empire in the early days of his political tilt:

He’d clearly had enough. ‘This guy’s no good. And I’m going to tweet it.’ ‘Please, you’re in a Republican primary,’ I said, hoping he wasn’t about to post a negative tweet aimed at the most powerful man in conservative media. ‘You don’t need to get on the wrong side of Rupert. Give me a couple of hours to fix it.’