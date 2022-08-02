More Commonwealth Games on Seven, more jingoism, more gibberish from commentators -- it's an Australian sport special. Hello? Is anyone else at the games? They averaged 927,000 nationally on Seven from 7pm until 10 pm and then 464,000 until past midnight.

Hunted held up again -- 811,000 nationally for Ten -- as did Have You Been Paying Attention? -- 808,000. Beauty and the Geek on Nine also did well with 607,000 from 7.30pm, and A Current Affair scrubbed up for 937,000 national viewers.

