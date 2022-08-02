The coalition is expected to decide whether to block or support the Albanese government’s climate change legislation at a party room meeting.

The government’s bill will enshrine into law its emissions reduction targets of 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who will address the first substantive coalition party room meeting in Canberra on Tuesday morning, has previously said he does not support the legislation.

But a number of Liberal MPs are considering crossing the floor to back the bill.

Liberal MP Warren Entsch said he had an “open mind” on the legislation.

“I’m not concerned about the number, I just want to be convinced there’s an absolute pathway to do it,” he told Guardian Australia.

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg previously said he was also considering crossing the floor to support the bill.

Independent Allegra Spender, who ousted moderate Liberal Dave Sharma from the eastern Sydney seat of Wentworth on the back of a climate action campaign, said she would “absolutely” vote for the bill.

“I think business is asking for certainty … so that they can make the investments they need to get carbon out of our economy,” she told Sky News.

“I will absolutely support that legislation, but I want the government to go further and I’ll be pushing them to take greater policy action there.”

Labor has a majority in the lower house but will need extra votes in the Senate to pass the legislation.

It is hopeful of gaining the support of 12 Greens and one crossbencher.

But the Greens, who are also meeting on Tuesday, want a more ambitious emissions target and an end to coal and gas development.

The legislation, which is before the lower house, has been sent to a Senate committee, which is due to report on August 31.