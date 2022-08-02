Hasan Dastan argued with his son before being brutally murdered in his Sydney mechanics business in December 1995, a jury has been told.

In Kubilay Kilincer’s murder trial on Tuesday, a police statement by Mr Dastan’s colleague Ismet Ozdemir was read out to the court regarding an alleged dispute between the father and son.

“(Kilincer) said they had a big fight. His father told him, ‘You f***ing idiot. I don’t want to see you down here. I’ll break your legs and have you killed’.”

The statement from the owner of Ozdemir Budget Auto Spares recounted how Erkan Dastan, also known as Eddie, allegedly responded by saying he would kill his father first if he tried anything.

Mr Dastan was found dead in a pool of blood lying partially underneath a Holden Gemini at Esy Auto Dismantlers in Blacktown on Monday December 11, 1995.

A metal pipe was shoved six centimetres into his mouth, his injuries were consistent with a bloodied sledgehammer that lay nearby, and a bloodstained revenge note with a partial footprint was found close to the body, the NSW Supreme Court jury heard.

Another witness from the automotive community said Mr Dastan and his son would have occasional confrontations and arguments when they worked together.

The witness, who owned a nearby mechanics and was friends with Mr Dastan, said the pair would fight in the usual father-son type working relationship.

On Monday, crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield said Kilincer had financial difficulties and was pilfering cash from Esy where he worked to pay off his debts. The court also heard he had gambling problems.

Mr Dastan was allegedly about to sack Kilincer before he was killed.

In his statement, Mr Ozdemir said a few days before the murder, he had been approached by a desperate Kilincer seeking to borrow $1000 to repay cash stolen from his boss and a further $1200 to keep his housing commission flat.

On the day of his employer’s death, Kilincer told Mr Ozdemir during a phone call he was not involved in the incident.

“(Kilincer) said ‘if he even hit me, I could not even lift my arm to him’,” Mr Ozdemir wrote in his statement.

In 2020, Kilincer confessed to police that he had murdered his boss, Mr Hatfield said on Monday.

Kilincer allegedly claimed he went berserk, hitting Mr Dastan three times with a metal bar, throwing an automotive part called a centre differential at him, and throwing a second metal bar at his boss that may have lodged in his mouth.

However, defence barrister Ertunc Ozen SC said the so-called admission was a lie made under the pressure of a 25-year police investigation and that it did not align with the actual evidence collected on the day of Mr Dastan’s death.

Kilincer, now 60, expressed his innocence for decades and has now pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Despite being a suspect, forensic examination of DNA and fingerprints at the crime scene failed to connect him with the killing. Freshly washed clothing and shoes seized from his home on the day Mr Dastan’s body was found also did not contain any traces of blood.

His blue ute was seen speeding away from Esy Auto Dismantlers soon after the killing, the jury heard.

However, Kilincer claims he was at Centrelink’s predecessor, the Commonwealth Employment Service, following up with a non-payment at the time.

The eight-week trial in front of Justice Helen Wilson continues.