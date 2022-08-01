A lack of detail about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament could leave an information vacuum to be filled by misinformation and hateful content by the far right and other bad-faith actors, experts warn.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the three draft sentences that would be added to the constitution if next year’s Voice to Parliament referendum is successful. The next day, however, Albanese said that his government would not provide the legislation for the structure of the body before the referendum for fears that it would split support for the proposal.

“What I am not going to do [is] to go down the cul-de-sac of getting into every detail because that is not a recipe for success,” he said.