The Commonwealth Games ran last night on Seven, so there was no competition when Australia is doing well -- with plenty of jingoism and nationalistic cheer-squadding by Seven’s fleet of flag-wavers. FYI Seven, there are other countries at the games. From 7pm to 10pm, Seven’s coverage averaged around 1.014 million. Night over.

Hunted on Ten last night: 740,000 in the face of the games, not bad. Watching Insiders, 529,000 people tuned in for a good discussion of the Voice to Parliament and the referendum debate.

More games tonight -- as well as Hunted and Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten. Back Roads and Four Corners are on the ABC tonight as well.