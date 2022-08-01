ALBO GETS THE THUMBS-UP

Anthony Albanese has the highest satisfaction rating of any new prime minister, according to The Australian’s ($) latest Newspoll, with 61% of respondents giving him the thumbs up. Albo has a whopping 34-point lead on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton when it comes to the preferred PM, 59-25. Yikes.

Hey, speaking of reportedly unpopular Liberals, Eleni Petinos has been sacked as NSW small business minister over serious allegations of bullying, The Australian ($) reports. The paper says it saw a complaint from a former staffer accusing Petinos of calling staff “retarded”, “stupid”, and threatening to “kill” them, in what the staffer described as “a sustained barrage of belittling and invidious comments”. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says further issues had come to light, and Petinos’ “service as a minister will cease with immediate effect”, The Age continues. It’s a grim irony that Petinos was the minister responsible for work safety. (Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello will take over the portfolio.) In a statement, Petinos said “if” she offended someone or made them uncomfortable, she was “truly sorry”.

To more NSW state politics drama now and today we’ll see confidential emails, reports, John Barilaro’s CV and his selection report as 71 documents are made public in the inquiry into the former Nationals leader’s NY trade gig, the SMH reports. (He has since quit the post.) The paper says it saw an index of documents that showed Barilaro was told bureaucrat Jenny West had got the job six weeks before he lodged an urgent cabinet submission to make the role a ministerial appointment.

IT’S NOT JUST GAS

More businesses could close and households could cop even bigger bills when Australia faces an “alarming” gas shortage next year, according to a new report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Guardian Australia reports the gap is about 10% of our yearly demand — no small slice of the pie. The watchdog urged our big three exporters (who control 90% of the east coast’s supply) to keep some of their natural gas on home soil. We export most of it — about three-quarters in 2018-19 — but the thing is there’s enough gas to look after overseas customers and us.

The problem is that the trio — Santos-controlled Gladstone LNG, the Shell-controlled QCLNG, and Origin Energy-operated Australia Pacific LNG — are selling up to 70% of their excess gas (that’s gas not bound by a contract) to overseas buyers instead of keeping it here, as The Courier-Mail ($) explains. Treasurer Jim Chalmers says ACCC’s findings are “deeply concerning” and appealed to exporters to “do the right thing by Australians”. The report also gives Resources Minister Madeleine King reason to trigger the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (which controls exports) and to rethink a “gentleman’s agreement” over domestic supply, the AFR continues. OK, so what does the east coast do in the meantime? Pinch some of the Northern Territory’s gas via the Northern Gas Pipeline mostly, and top up reserves from the coast’s gas fields — though both will only have a “small impact” on the gap, the ACCC warned.

RAISING A VOICE

We won’t learn the nitty-gritty about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament before we vote in the referendum on whether it should exist, the Brisbane Times reports. Albanese told the Garma festival at the weekend that releasing too much detail could spell failure, and anyway, it’s up to federal parliamentarians to debate that — if we vote yes. The PM said the referendum question would be: “Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?” But first the referendum proposal has got to get through the Senate — if the Coalition decides to vote against it, the Greens and crossbench Senator David Pocock will hold the balance of power.

Predictably, Murdoch columnist Andrew Bolt is already swerving all over the place in his steadfast opposition ($), saying Albanese “demanding an Aboriginal-only parliament is a disgrace”. Actually it would be an advisory body, not a third chamber, as has been frequently clarified over the years. As Thomas Mayor writes in the SMH, it would be “three sentences, recognising over 60,000 years of continuous connection to country. The provision maintains the supremacy of Parliament to make decisions for all Australians, including by determining the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Voice, while recognising our right to speak for ourselves”.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says it shouldn’t be be rushed, however — she says the first step would be consultation with Aboriginal leadership, with the Labor government, and with the Australian community, as Guardian Australia reports. “Our job is about talking to people, listening to people, listening to different ideas and coalescing those ideas, and [to] look at the work that has already been done — more than 10 years of expert work,” she said. ABC’s Stan Grant wrote rather beautifully on the issue, and on Garma festival more broadly — really worth a read.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Are you part of the Great Resignation, a lustful bystander, or just ready for a big change? Either way, a rather alluring job is going in the Maldives at the moment. Basically they’re looking for a bookworm who doesn’t like to wear shoes to recommend books to guests on a luxury island. You’d be paid the equivalent of about $1073 a week to run the island of Kunfunadhoo’s bookshop solo, including handling accounting and stock management. Oh, and you’d have to unsubscribe from your Worm, my beloved reader, as there is a strict “no news” policy — along with the barefoot policy — on Kunfunadhoo. But you’d receive free accommodation and meals, as well as access to a spa and your own private beach in the Maldives. Not too shabby.

Whether it be a pub landlord sought for a remote island, a cat whisperer wanted for a Greek island’s 55 feline inhabitants, or an artist required for the happiest place on earth, sometimes these jobs can seem a little more like a publicity stunt that a genuine opportunity. But The Guardian spoke to the Maldives’ barefoot bookseller who is vacating the post, a Londoner named Georgie Polhill, 27. She says it was tough at first to shake off the hustle culture of her city life and fall into an island pace, but it really reaped rewards for her. “I came back a very different person,” she says. Putting on shoes again, however, was tricky. It “definitely felt weird. I was so unused to wearing anything around my toes and my heels.”

Wishing you a dash of that island serenity this morning, too.

SAY WHAT?

I’ve had Twitter farts saying I wasn’t as decisive this time. There’s a lot of people with opinions who get critical when they think you’re not being decisive. But there was a lot happening at this particular federal election. Antony Green

Twitter whatnows? The ABC election oracle told his social media critics to pipe down after he was criticised for his performance during May’s federal election. Green said this election was the hardest ever to call and that he may work only one more before handing the reins over — possibly to fellow boffin Casey Briggs.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

UN peacekeepers open fire in DR Congo, causing several casualties (Al Jazeera)

Biden tests positive for COVID again in ‘rebound’ case (The New York Times)

Overseas Kiwis who get cost-of-living payment in error won’t be chased, Inland Revenue says (Stuff)

‘A dramatic shift’: residential school survivor, Indigenous leader respond to Pope’s use of word genocide (CBC)

‘Soon it will be unrecognisable’: total climate meltdown cannot be stopped, says expert (The Guardian)

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv (BBC)

Senegal elects parliament in test for ruling party’s influence (Al Jazeera)

THE COMMENTARIAT

The inflation fix: protect profits, hit workers and consumers — Ross Gittins (The SMH): “There’s a longstanding but unacknowledged — and often unnoticed — bias in mainstream commentary on the state of the economy. We dwell on problems created by governments or greedy workers and their interfering unions, but never entertain the thought that the behaviour of business could be part of the problem.

“This ubiquitous pro-business bias — reinforced daily by the national press — is easily seen in the debate on how worried we should be about inflation, and in the instant attraction to the notion that continuing to cut real wages is central to getting inflation back under control. This is being pushed by the econocrats, and last week’s economic statement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers reveals it’s been swallowed by the new Labor government.”

One visa, one training place is a smart fix for worker shortages — Daniel Walton (The AFR): “Australian jobs should be filled by Australians wherever possible. If you find that position xenophobic or unacceptable, you can probably get off here. But if you, like the vast majority of Australians, agree with the basic premise then it also follows that this moment demands real reform.

“The unprecedented border closures created by the pandemic have made the gaping hole in Australia’s skilled workforce impossible to ignore. But COVID-19 didn’t create the hole. It has been gently teased open since the turn of the century, when employers began persuading governments to free them of their traditional responsibility to take on apprentices and trainees. Simultaneously, Coalition governments at the federal and state level started ripping huge chunks from TAFE funding. And, lo and behold, skills gaps started to open across the land. So what did we do in response?”

