Ukraine’s president has visited a Black Sea port to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a United Nations-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, saying the country is awaiting the signal for the first shipment.

Meanwhile, dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war appeared to have been killed when a prison building was destroyed in a missile strike on Friday, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of carrying out the attack.

On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia’s February 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices.

“We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are waiting for signals from our partners about the start of transportation,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app after visiting the port of Chornomorsk near the southern city of Odesa.

He said he thought exports could resume “today or tomorrow”.

“It is important for us to remain a guarantor of global food security. While someone blocking the Black Sea takes the lives of other states, we allow them to survive,” he said in comments posted alongside photographs of him wearing a khaki T-shirt and meeting officials in front of a docked ship, the Polarnet.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and the UN-brokered agreement they signed in Istanbul last week is intended both to ease the food crisis and reduce global grains prices that have risen since the Russian invasion.

The agreement aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

Russia blames Ukraine for stalling shipments by mining the port waters.

Presidential officials said there were 17 ships docked in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports with almost 600,000 tonnes of cargo.

Of them, 16 vessels held Ukrainian grain with a total tonnage of about 580,000 tonnes, he said.

Russia’s defence ministry said 40 prisoners were killed and 75 wounded in the attack on the prison, in the frontline town of Olenivka, in a part of Donetsk province held by separatists.

It accused Ukraine of targeting it with US-made HIMARS rockets, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine’s armed forces denied carrying out the strike, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of those held there and lay the blame on Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had committed a war crime and called for international condemnation of the incident.

Reuters TV footage showed the remains of a cavernous burned-out building filled with metal beds, some with charred bodies still lying on them while other bodies were lined up on military stretchers or on the ground outside.

Shell fragments had been laid out on a blue metal bench, apparently so they could be photographed.

It was not immediately possible to detect any identifying markings and it was not clear where the fragments had been collected from.

The Russian defence ministry said that the prison housed Ukrainian prisoners of war and that eight prison staff were also wounded.

Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin was quoted saying there were no foreigners among the 193 detainees.

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Its armed forces general staff said the prison attack was an attempt to shift the blame.

“In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals – to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions,” it said.

Russia has denied involvement in war crimes, accusing Ukraine of staging them to smear its forces and said it is investigating Ukrainian war crimes.

A spokesman for the Russian-backed separatists told journalists in Olenivka that Ukraine had attacked after the prisoners of war had begun talking about crimes conducted by the Ukrainian military.

There was no way to immediately verify either of the two versions of events.